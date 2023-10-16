Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miles for Life relay at MacDill [Image 4 of 7]

    Miles for Life relay at MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Rachel Smith, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management flight commander, participates in a Miles for Life relay at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 20, 2023. The relay was held in support of suicide awareness and prevention for the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Department of Defense
    suicide prevention
    mental health
    MacDill
    Air Force

