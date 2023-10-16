Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing participate in a Miles for Life relay at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 20, 2023. The relay was held in support of suicide awareness and prevention for the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 19:33
|Photo ID:
|8082673
|VIRIN:
|231020-F-TE518-1008
|Resolution:
|6704x4468
|Size:
|11.54 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Miles for Life relay at MacDill [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
