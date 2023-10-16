Isaac “Axe-man” Salinas, Luke Air Force Base Pilot for a Day participant, and his family receive a tour of an F-35A Lightning II, Oct. 13, 2023, at Luke AFB, Arizona. The Pilot for a Day program aims to provide children from Make-A-Wish with an uplifting experience and a break from their daily challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 18:33 Photo ID: 8082590 VIRIN: 231013-F-RL243-1980 Resolution: 5348x3008 Size: 689.17 KB Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Becoming a Pilot for a day [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.