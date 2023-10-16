Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Becoming a Pilot for a day [Image 1 of 5]

    Becoming a Pilot for a day

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Isaac “Axe-man” Salinas, Luke Air Force Base Pilot for a Day participant, sits in the cockpit of an F-35A Lightning II, Oct. 13, 2023, at Luke AFB, Arizona. The Pilot for a Day program aims to provide children from Make-A-Wish with an uplifting experience and a break from their daily challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023
    Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US
    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Pilot for a Day
    Air Force
    AETC

