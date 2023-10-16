Isaac “Axe-man” Salinas, Luke Air Force Base Pilot for a Day participant, sits in the cockpit of an F-35A Lightning II, Oct. 13, 2023, at Luke AFB, Arizona. The Pilot for a Day program aims to provide children from Make-A-Wish with an uplifting experience and a break from their daily challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 18:33
|Photo ID:
|8082586
|VIRIN:
|231013-F-RL243-1226
|Resolution:
|5009x3444
|Size:
|539.47 KB
|Location:
|LUKE AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Becoming a Pilot for a day [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
