Team Travis explodes into Exercise Golden Gateway

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Mets, 9th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilot, reviews a pre-flight checklist during Exercise Golden Gateway at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 17, 2023. Golden Gateway is a readiness exercise hosted by Travis AFB demonstrating total force integration support from partner units to include the 349th Air Mobility Wing. The exercise showcased the installation’s role in enabling integration between active duty and reserve forces in support of rapid global mobility to meet mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US