Team Travis explodes into Exercise Golden Gateway

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Scott Sanchez, Air Force Inspection Agency inspector general team member, left, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Norman Yang, 349th Quality Assurance wing inspection team members, observe KC-10 Extender aircraft maintainers during Exercise Golden Gateway at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 17, 2023. Golden Gateway is a readiness exercise hosted by Travis AFB demonstrating total force integration support from partner units to include the 349th Air Mobility Wing. The exercise showcased the installation’s role in enabling integration between active duty and reserve forces in support of rapid global mobility to meet mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

