    U.S. Soldiers Join NATO Allies in 2023 Baltic Warrior Challenge [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Soldiers Join NATO Allies in 2023 Baltic Warrior Challenge

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Capt. H Howey 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers and NATO allies complete a 17-kilometer footmarch testing their physical and mental resilience during the Baltic Warrior Challenge, a multinational exercise consisting of a foot march with a 15-kilogram pack, 1-kilometer canoe portage, 16-kilometer canoe paddle, and a final 500-meter spring in Adazi, Latvia, Oct. 20, 2023. Baltic Warrior is a physical fitness challenge hosted by NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Latvia, in which Soldiers from more than 10 countries prove their endurance and physical condition in the spirit of friendly competition during the four-part event. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 14:29
    Photo ID: 8082037
    VIRIN: 231020-Z-WW831-1312
    Resolution: 3506x2337
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: ADAZI, LV 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers Join NATO Allies in 2023 Baltic Warrior Challenge [Image 5 of 5], by CPT H Howey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

