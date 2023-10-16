U.S. Soldiers Join NATO Allies in 2023 Baltic Warrior Challenge

U.S. Army Soldiers and NATO allies complete a 17-kilometer footmarch testing their physical and mental resilience during the Baltic Warrior Challenge, a multinational exercise consisting of a foot march with a 15-kilogram pack, 1-kilometer canoe portage, 16-kilometer canoe paddle, and a final 500-meter spring in Adazi, Latvia, Oct. 20, 2023. Baltic Warrior is a physical fitness challenge hosted by NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Latvia, in which Soldiers from more than 10 countries prove their endurance and physical condition in the spirit of friendly competition during the four-part event. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

