    U.S. Coast Guard, Tokyo Rescue Coordination center conduct joint search and rescue planning exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Coast Guard, Tokyo Rescue Coordination center conduct joint search and rescue planning exercise

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Two Seventeeth Coast guard District personnel talking in the command center in Juneau, Alaska, October 19, 2023. U.S. Coast Guard District Seventeen and the Tokyo Rescue Coordination Center conducted a joint planning exercise.

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 14:05
    Photo ID: 8081938
    VIRIN: 231019-G-QU445-4749
    Resolution: 4883x3342
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    U.S. Coast Guard, Tokyo Rescue Coordination center conduct joint-search and rescue planning exercise
    U.S. Coast Guard, Tokyo Rescue Coordination center conduct joint search and rescue planning exercise

    SAR
    Japan
    Exercise

