Two Seventeeth Coast guard District personnel talking in the command center in Juneau, Alaska, October 19, 2023. U.S. Coast Guard District Seventeen and the Tokyo Rescue Coordination Center conducted a joint planning exercise.
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 14:05
|Photo ID:
|8081938
|VIRIN:
|231019-G-QU445-4749
|Resolution:
|4883x3342
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|JUNEAU, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Coast Guard, Tokyo Rescue Coordination center conduct joint search and rescue planning exercise [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT