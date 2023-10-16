Lt. Tyler Templeton from the Seventeenth Coast Guard District working in the command center, October 19, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard District Seventeen and the Tokyo Rescue Coordination Center conducted a joint planning exercise.
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 14:05
|Photo ID:
|8081937
|VIRIN:
|231019-G-QU445-7043
|Resolution:
|5129x3453
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|JUNEAU, AK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Coast Guard, Tokyo Rescue Coordination center conduct joint-search and rescue planning exercise [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT