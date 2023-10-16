Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 50th Joint Military Commission, Oct. 20, 2023 [Image 4 of 6]

    The 50th Joint Military Commission, Oct. 20, 2023

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Brig. Gen. Cris McKinney, deputy director of United States European Command (USEUCOM) and Brig. Gen. Alessandro Grassano, deputy chief of Italian Defense General Staff, III Dep, sign agreement forms during the 50th Joint Military Commission at the Golden Lion, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 20, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 09:26
    Photo ID: 8081336
    VIRIN: 231020-A-YG900-1077
    Resolution: 7276x4850
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    GarrisonItaly
    SETAF-AF

