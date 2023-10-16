The civil and military leaders across the state to discuss the value of military communities during the 50th Joint Military Commission at the Golden Lion, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 20, 2023.

(U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 09:26 Photo ID: 8081333 VIRIN: 231020-A-YG900-1025 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.35 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 50th Joint Military Commission, Oct. 20, 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.