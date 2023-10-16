22nd MEU Combat Convoy Simulator

A U.S. Marine with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) reviews his map during an indoor combat convoy simulation on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, October 18, 2023. The Combat Convoy Simulator provides an immersive environment for convoy operations training for tactical scenarios related to combat convoy operations, IED countermeasures, explosive ordinance disposal and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Thomas)

