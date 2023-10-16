Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd MEU Combat Convoy Simulator [Image 4 of 6]

    22nd MEU Combat Convoy Simulator

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Thomas 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) drives his team through a crowded roadway during an indoor combat convoy simulation on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, October 18, 2023. The Combat Convoy Simulator provides an immersive environment for convoy operations training for tactical scenarios related to combat convoy operations, IED countermeasures, explosive ordinance disposal and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 09:23
    Photo ID: 8081328
    VIRIN: 231018-M-RK793-1007
    Resolution: 4798x3162
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU Combat Convoy Simulator [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Brandon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    22nd MEU Combat Convoy Simulator
    22nd MEU Combat Convoy Simulator
    22nd MEU Combat Convoy Simulator
    22nd MEU Combat Convoy Simulator
    22nd MEU Combat Convoy Simulator
    22nd MEU Combat Convoy Simulator

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Training
    CCS
    22ndMEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT