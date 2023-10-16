Fort Drum supports city neighbors during water emergency

Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade’s 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, arrived at Watertown High School on Oct. 19 with two M-105 tankers to deliver water to residents during a state of emergency caused by a major water main break. Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division officials said Soldiers will provide water distribution support at three sites in Jefferson County, and an additional site was established on post for Fort Drum Soldiers, family members and Department of the Army civilians who live in Watertown. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 10.20.2023
Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US