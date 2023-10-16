Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum supports city neighbors during water emergency [Image 3 of 5]

    Fort Drum supports city neighbors during water emergency

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade’s 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, arrived at Watertown High School on Oct. 19 with two M-105 tankers to deliver water to residents during a state of emergency caused by a major water main break. Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division officials said Soldiers will provide water distribution support at three sites in Jefferson County, and an additional site was established on post for Fort Drum Soldiers, family members and Department of the Army civilians who live in Watertown. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

