U.S. Air Force Capt. Sabin Park, 96th Bomb Squadron B-52H Stratofortress aircraft commander, gives Republic of Korea Air Force Gen. Jung Sanghwa, ROKAF chief of staff and ROK Gen Kim Seung-kyum, ROK joint chiefs of staff chairman, a tour of a B-52, Republic of Korea, October 19, 2023. The U.S. B-52 deployed to the Korean peninsula to participate in the 2023 Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition, scheduled for Oct. 17-22, in celebration of the Republic of Korea and the U.S. Alliance’s 70th Anniversary. Support to airshows and other regional events allows the U.S. to demonstrate its commitment to the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific region, promote standardization and interoperability of equipment, and display capabilities critical to the success of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 19:38 Photo ID: 8080879 VIRIN: 231019-F-KX495-1195 Resolution: 7259x4839 Size: 9.92 MB Location: KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-52H Stratofortress lands in South Korea to support 2023 ADEX [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nicole Ledbetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.