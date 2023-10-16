Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill, Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor commence defueling Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility [Image 2 of 4]

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill, Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor commence defueling Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Brendan Owens, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installation and Environment, speaks with Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, and Capt. Marc Williams during the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) defueling commencement brief, Oct. 16, 2023 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. JTF-RH is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan, where JTF-RH along with Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, are safely defueling the RHBFSF. This stage consists of defueling approximately 104 million gallons of fuel, with planned strategic pauses for safety checks, and transporting the fuel to various locations throughout the Pacific. JTF-RH continues to work in collaboration with state and federal regulators to ensure proper oversight throughout the defueling process. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill, Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor commence defueling Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility [Image 4 of 4], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Red Hill
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    defueling
    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill

