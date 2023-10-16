Joint Task Force-Red Hill, Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor commence defueling Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, Brendan Owens, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installation and Environment, Vice Adm. John Wade, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, and Capt. Ted Carlson, Navy Region Hawaii chief of staff, attend the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) defueling commencement brief, Oct. 16, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. JTF-RH is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan, where JTF-RH along with Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, are safely defueling the RHBFSF. This stage consists of defueling approximately 104 million gallons of fuel, with planned strategic pauses for safety checks, and transporting the fuel to various locations throughout the Pacific. JTF-RH continues to work in collaboration with state and federal regulators to ensure proper oversight throughout the defueling process. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

