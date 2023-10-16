Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor Recipient Dakota Meyer Visits Junior RTOC in Kauai [Image 4 of 8]

    Medal of Honor Recipient Dakota Meyer Visits Junior RTOC in Kauai

    WAIMEA, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando       

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    Medal of Honor recipient and retired Marine Corps Sgt. Dakota Meyer visits Waimea High School Junior RTOC members, Waimea, Hawaii, Oct. 16, 2023. Meyer, who received the Medal of Honor for actions in Afghanistan in 2009, visited the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Missile Range Facility and then Waimea High School as part of an outreach program with Hiring Our Heroes, a non-profit that connects service members, military spouses, and veterans with economic opportunities and training. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Location: WAIMEA, HI, US 
    Waimea
    Navy
    PMRF
    Dakota Meyer

