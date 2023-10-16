Medal of Honor Recipient Dakota Meyer Visits Junior RTOC in Kauai

Medal of Honor recipient and retired Marine Corps Sgt. Dakota Meyer visits Waimea High School Junior RTOC members, Waimea, Hawaii, Oct. 16, 2023. Meyer, who received the Medal of Honor for actions in Afghanistan in 2009, visited the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Missile Range Facility and then Waimea High School as part of an outreach program with Hiring Our Heroes, a non-profit that connects service members, military spouses, and veterans with economic opportunities and training. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

Date Taken: 10.16.2023
Location: WAIMEA, HI, US