U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mitchell Dias, 321st Air Mobility Operations Squadron cyber transport technician, shares her personal story during a commander's call at the Global Readiness Deployment Center on Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 18, 2023. The purpose of the commander's call was to recognize recent star performers, talk about what it means to be "SOF-like", answer questions from Airmen and listen to Airmen's stories about the impact of helping agencies in their lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 11:53 Photo ID: 8080097 VIRIN: 231018-F-BQ943-1453 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 14.48 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 621 CRW holds Commander's Call [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.