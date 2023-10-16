Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621 CRW holds Commander's Call [Image 7 of 7]

    621 CRW holds Commander's Call

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mitchell Dias, 321st Air Mobility Operations Squadron cyber transport technician, shares her personal story during a commander's call at the Global Readiness Deployment Center on Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 18, 2023. The purpose of the commander's call was to recognize recent star performers, talk about what it means to be "SOF-like", answer questions from Airmen and listen to Airmen's stories about the impact of helping agencies in their lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 11:53
    VIRIN: 231018-F-BQ943-1453
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
