U.S. Air Force 1st Sgt. James Jacks, the 821st Contingency Response Support Squadron first sergeant, performs his unit's motto chant during a commander's call at the Global Readiness Center on Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 18, 2023. The purpose of the commander's call was to recognize recent star performers, talk about what it means to be "SOF-like", answer questions from Airmen, and listen to Airmen's stories about the impact of helping agencies in their lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 11:53 Photo ID: 8080094 VIRIN: 231018-F-BQ943-1496 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 16.11 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 621 CRW holds Commander's Call [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.