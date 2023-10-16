Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th SFS conducts integration operations with RSAF [Image 4 of 6]

    378th SFS conducts integration operations with RSAF

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Security Forces Airmen assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, conduct partner nation integration (PNI) operations with personnel from the Royal Saudi Air Force at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, October 16, 2023. The PNI focused on overall air base ground defense strategy and interoperability and reviewed counter small unmanned aircraft system tactics, techniques, and procedures. (Courtesy Photo)

    TAGS

    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

