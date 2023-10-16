U.S. Air Force Security Forces Airmen assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, conduct partner nation integration (PNI) operations with personnel from the Royal Saudi Air Force at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, October 16, 2023. The PNI focused on overall air base ground defense strategy and interoperability and reviewed counter small unmanned aircraft system tactics, techniques, and procedures. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 09:18 Photo ID: 8079486 VIRIN: 231016-Z-HT982-1001 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 812.95 KB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 378th SFS conducts integration operations with RSAF [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.