    5th ANGLICO Conducts the Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Program [Image 3 of 3]

    5th ANGLICO Conducts the Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Program

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.21.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michelle Lin 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shad Badeau, left, the team chief with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company Detachment 1-2, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, guides 1st Lt. Michelle Lin, the Communications Strategy and Operations Officer with 5th ANGLICO, III MIG, as she closes in on her target during combat marksmanship training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 21, 2023. The Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Program is part of the pre-deployment training program and is designed for Marines to gain proficiency in engaging targets from multiple ranges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 05:50
    Photo ID: 8079324
    VIRIN: 230921-M-LR115-5083
    Resolution: 2911x1942
    Size: 524.62 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th ANGLICO Conducts the Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Program [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Michelle Lin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Live-fire
    5th ANGLICO
    Marines
    Marksmanship
    III MIG

