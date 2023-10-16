5th ANGLICO Conducts the Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Program

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Julio Tinocodominguez, left, the communications chief 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company Detachment 1-1, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, guides 1st Lt. Michelle Lin, the Communications Strategy and Operations Officer with 5th ANGLICO, III MIG, as she closes in on her target during combat marksmanship training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 21, 2023. The Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Program is part of the pre-deployment training program and is designed for Marines to gain proficiency in engaging targets from multiple ranges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

