U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander, Colonel Reid E. Furman congratulates Wolfgang Veeck to his retirement and appreciate his work on the Baumholder Fire Department during a Length of Service Awards Ceremony, Oct. 13,2023, at the Rheinlander Club on Smith Barracks in Baumholder. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 05:47 Photo ID: 8079320 VIRIN: 231013-A-MX671-1184 Resolution: 4803x3841 Size: 11.08 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Length of Service, Commendation Medals and Retirements [Image 6 of 6], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.