    Length of Service, Commendation Medals and Retirements [Image 3 of 6]

    Length of Service, Commendation Medals and Retirements

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander, Colonel Reid E. Furman congratulates Deputy Garrison Manager of Baumholder, Jae Kim, at the Length of Service Award Ceremony Oct. 13, 2023, at the Rheinlander Club on Smith Barracks in Baumholder. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater

