    MLC/IHA Awards Ceremony at CFAS [Image 7 of 8]

    MLC/IHA Awards Ceremony at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Yasuo Ebara, director general of the Kyushu Defense Bureau (KDB), pose for a photo following the Length-of-Service Awards Ceremony for U.S. Forces Japan employees at CFAS Oct. 17, 2023. The ceremony, held annually by KDB and CFAS, honors the service of local employees who have worked for 10, 20, 30, and 40 years as master labor contractors or under indirect hire agreements in support of USFJ’s mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    This work, MLC/IHA Awards Ceremony at CFAS [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SASEBO
    CFAS
    MLC
    IHA

