MLC/IHA Awards Ceremony at CFAS

Tamotsu Furukawa of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Far East (NAVFAC FE), Publics Work Department, addresses Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Yasuo Ebara, director general of the Kyushu Defense Bureau (KDB), on behalf of the awardees during the Length-of-Service Awards Ceremony for U.S. Forces Japan employees at CFAS Oct. 17, 2023. The ceremony, held annually by KDB and CFAS, honors the service of local employees who have worked for 10, 20, 30, and 40 years as master labor contractors or under indirect hire agreements in support of USFJ’s mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

