621 CRW holds Commander's Call

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Herring, left middle, 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, salutes before a commander's call on Travis Air Force Base, California, October 18, 2023. The purpose of the commander's call was to recognize recent star performers, talk about what it means to be "SOF-like", answer questions from Airmen and listen to Airmen's stories about the impact of helping agencies in their lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

