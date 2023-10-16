U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Herring, left middle, 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, salutes before a commander's call on Travis Air Force Base, California, October 18, 2023. The purpose of the commander's call was to recognize recent star performers, talk about what it means to be "SOF-like", answer questions from Airmen and listen to Airmen's stories about the impact of helping agencies in their lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 19:58
|Photo ID:
|8078728
|VIRIN:
|231018-F-BQ943-1008
|Resolution:
|8076x4915
|Size:
|17.02 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 621 CRW holds Commander's Call [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT