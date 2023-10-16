621 CRW holds Commander's Call

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Herring, middle, 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, talks during a commander's call on Travis Air Force Base, California, October 18, 2023. The purpose of the commander's call was to recognize recent star performers, talk about what it means to be "SOF-like", answer questions from Airmen and listen to Airmen's stories about the impact of helping agencies in their lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)
