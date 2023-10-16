Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hackathon III - Logic Games 05 [Image 15 of 15]

    Hackathon III - Logic Games 05

    ODENTON, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    Soldiers and Government Civilians support Hackathon III at the Odenton Regional Library

    ODENTON, Md. — Soldiers and Civilians from the U.S. Army’s 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) and the Defense Information Systems Agency hosted another Hackathon III (computer challenge) event in partnership with the Anne Arundel County Public Library, to encourage teen interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) activities, October 17.

    The third annual fall event includes a Capture the Flag (CTF) competition, Password Cracking, Logic Games, OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence) and Python Development stations, and the last 2023 Hackathon III event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., November 7, at the Anne Arundel County Public Library.

    “Young adults are entering the time of their life where the possibilities to be all you can be are endless.” – HON Christine E. Wormuth, Secretary of the Army

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 13:10
    Photo ID: 8077847
    VIRIN: 231017-O-PX639-1806
    Resolution: 6571x4381
    Size: 8.4 MB
    Location: ODENTON, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

