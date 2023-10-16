Hackathon III - DISA 02

Soldiers and Government Civilians support Hackathon III at the Odenton Regional Library



ODENTON, Md. — Soldiers and Civilians from the U.S. Army’s 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) and the Defense Information Systems Agency hosted another Hackathon III (computer challenge) event in partnership with the Anne Arundel County Public Library, to encourage teen interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) activities, October 17.



The third annual fall event includes a Capture the Flag (CTF) competition, Password Cracking, Logic Games, OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence) and Python Development stations, and the last 2023 Hackathon III event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., November 7, at the Anne Arundel County Public Library.



“Young adults are entering the time of their life where the possibilities to be all you can be are endless.” – HON Christine E. Wormuth, Secretary of the Army

