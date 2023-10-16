Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advanced Leadership Development Course [Image 2 of 2]

    Advanced Leadership Development Course

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Curtis Edenfield, assigned to Navy Medical Readiness Training Unit in Diego Garcia, takes notes during an Advanced Leader Development Course for 1st Class Petty Officers in Diego Garcia Oct. 18, 2023. The Advanced Leader Development Course is a four-day course designed to give the learner a more in-depth knowledge of self-awareness, the naval profession, and naval leadership and ethical decision making. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    This work, Advanced Leadership Development Course [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

