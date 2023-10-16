Advanced Leadership Development Course

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Curtis Edenfield, assigned to Navy Medical Readiness Training Unit in Diego Garcia, takes notes during an Advanced Leader Development Course for 1st Class Petty Officers in Diego Garcia Oct. 18, 2023. The Advanced Leader Development Course is a four-day course designed to give the learner a more in-depth knowledge of self-awareness, the naval profession, and naval leadership and ethical decision making. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

Date Taken: 10.18.2023