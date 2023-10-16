DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus Stanley, assigned to Naval Support Facility in Diego Garcia, answers a question during an Advanced Leader Development Course for 1st Class Petty Officers in Diego Garcia October 18, 2023. The Advanced Leader Development Course is a four-day course designed to give the learner a more in-depth knowledge of self-awareness, the naval profession, and naval leadership and ethical decision making. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 08:26 Photo ID: 8077274 VIRIN: 231018-N-KE644-1053 Resolution: 5743x3821 Size: 1.16 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Advanced Leadership Development Course [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.