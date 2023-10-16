DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus Stanley, assigned to Naval Support Facility in Diego Garcia, answers a question during an Advanced Leader Development Course for 1st Class Petty Officers in Diego Garcia October 18, 2023. The Advanced Leader Development Course is a four-day course designed to give the learner a more in-depth knowledge of self-awareness, the naval profession, and naval leadership and ethical decision making. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 08:26
|Photo ID:
|8077274
|VIRIN:
|231018-N-KE644-1053
|Resolution:
|5743x3821
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Advanced Leadership Development Course [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
