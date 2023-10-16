Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advanced Leadership Development Course [Image 1 of 2]

    Advanced Leadership Development Course

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus Stanley, assigned to Naval Support Facility in Diego Garcia, answers a question during an Advanced Leader Development Course for 1st Class Petty Officers in Diego Garcia October 18, 2023. The Advanced Leader Development Course is a four-day course designed to give the learner a more in-depth knowledge of self-awareness, the naval profession, and naval leadership and ethical decision making. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    This work, Advanced Leadership Development Course [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

