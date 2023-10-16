Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts 8010 Industrial Fire Drill [Image 5 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts 8010 Industrial Fire Drill

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 11, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) return from fighting a simulated fire onboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6). The drill, required by the Industrial Ship Safety Manual for Fire Prevention (8010), was created to train integrated teams of Sailors and base firefighters to casualties in industrial environments. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darian Lord)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 21:54
    Photo ID: 8076780
    VIRIN: 231011-N-PV363-1180
    Resolution: 4268x2845
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts 8010 Industrial Fire Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SR Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USS America
    8010

