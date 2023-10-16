USS America (LHA 6) Conducts 8010 Industrial Fire Drill

SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 11, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) assist each other putting on firefighting equipment (FFE) during a simulated fire onboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6). The drill, required by the Industrial Ship Safety Manual for Fire Prevention (8010), was created to train integrated teams of Sailors and base firefighters to casualties in industrial environments. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darian Lord)

