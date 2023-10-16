Barbershop employee provides more than 220,000 haircuts after 30 years of service to the Yongsan community

Ms. Yu Jeom Nam cuts hair at her Barbershop in U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, Oct. 4, 2023. Ms. Yu has worked at the Yongsan Barbershop for more than 30 years and has given over more than 220,000 haircuts during her time at Yongsan.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)

