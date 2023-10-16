Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barbershop employee provides more than 220,000 haircuts after 30 years of service to the Yongsan community [Image 1 of 4]

    Barbershop employee provides more than 220,000 haircuts after 30 years of service to the Yongsan community

    YONGSAN GARRISON, 11, SOUTH KOREA

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Spc. Philemon Tan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Ms. Yu Jeom Nam cuts hair at her Barbershop in U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, Oct. 4, 2023. Ms. Yu has worked at the Yongsan Barbershop for more than 30 years and has given over more than 220,000 haircuts during her time at Yongsan.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)

    Location: YONGSAN GARRISON, 11, KR 
    Ms. Yu Jeom Nam washes hair after haircut at her Barbershop in U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, Oct. 4, 2023.

