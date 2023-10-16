Ms. Yu Jeom Nam cuts hair at her Barbershop in U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, Oct. 4, 2023. Ms. Yu has worked at the Yongsan Barbershop for more than 30 years and has given over more than 220,000 haircuts during her time at Yongsan.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 21:45
|Location:
|YONGSAN GARRISON, 11, KR
This work, Barbershop employee provides more than 220,000 haircuts after 30 years of service to the Yongsan community [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Philemon Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
