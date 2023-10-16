Barbershop employee provides more than 220,000 haircuts after 30 years of service to the Yongsan community

YONGSAN, South Korea - Ms. Yu Jeom Nam, a 30-year Yongsan Army installation employee, was born in a mountain village in Jeollanam-do, South Korea. Back when she was a student, Korea’s economy was at an all-time low due to the aftermath of the Korean war. Many students could not bring packed lunches to school or even had basic necessities due to the war. However, the U.S. was providing flour and milk to the Korean community to make bread in support of recovery efforts after the war.

“At that time, I thought, what kind of country is America? How wealthy are they to be able to help our country in this time of need,” said Yu.

After getting married, when her youngest son was 3 years old, she started working at a barbershop to make a living. When she was in her early 30s, she saw an announcement in the newspaper recruiting employees for the U.S. 8th Army Barbershop, at the United States Army Garrison (USAG) Yongsan.

“I really wanted to work at the barbershop located in USAG Yongsan and repay the favor (flour and milk) I received when I was young,” said Yu. “My sons are all grown up, have gone to college without any problems, and I am still working here happily.”

After more than 220k haircuts, Yu says she feels sad and disappointed when American soldiers who are regular customers must leave Korea. The highlights include when those soldiers return to Korea, even years later, and they remember each other.

“Many customers gave me a lot of advice and support on how to provide better service,” said Yu. “And because of this I always work with pride.”

However, despite her success, the barbershop was set to close with the base transformation process. As the majority of personnel moved to Camp Humphreys, haircuts decreased, and the barbershop was on the brink of closing. USAG Yongsan-Casey has kept the shop open due to the service needed for personnel still serving on the base. It has moved to a new building, bldg. 2372.

“I treat each guest as if they were a member of my family and will continue to treat them that way,” said Yu. “I also think of KATUSA soldiers as if they were my own sons and provide them with the best possible service.”

The store opens at 10 a.m., but she always arrives by 8 to prepare for the day and to assist any early customers as needed. The store closes at 6 p.m., but if a customer calls after 6 p.m., she will wait to ensure they receive a haircut.

“I want to continue doing this as long as my body and health support it,” said Yu. “I am filled with joy and happiness just looking at the barbershop.”

The Barbershop move to its new location at bldg. 2372.

“I hope that military personnel and their families are healthy and happy while they are in our country,” said Yu. “I will do my best to welcome customers with the best service, so I hope many people will visit my barbershop and give me the honor of cutting their hair.”

