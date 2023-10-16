Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Richard Kraft retires from the Washington National Guard after 25 years of service [Image 13 of 18]

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Richard Kraft retires from the Washington National Guard after 25 years of service

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Richard Kraft retires from the Washington National Guard during a ceremony at Aviation Flight Facility 1, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Oct. 14, 2023. Kraft has served in the Washington National Guard for 25 years, the majority of which has been as the state safety and occupational health officer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 18:54
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    This work, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Richard Kraft retires from the Washington National Guard after 25 years of service [Image 18 of 18], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    service
    National Guard
    retirement
    Warrant officer corps

