U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Richard Kraft retires from the Washington National Guard during a ceremony at Aviation Flight Facility 1, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Oct. 14, 2023. Kraft has served in the Washington National Guard for 25 years, the majority of which has been as the state safety and occupational health officer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 18:53 Photo ID: 8076550 VIRIN: 231014-Z-YS961-8813 Resolution: 4626x3084 Size: 2.74 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Richard Kraft retires from the Washington National Guard after 25 years of service [Image 18 of 18], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.