123rd Air Control Squadron receives award from Drug Enforcement Agency

U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan Moore, commander of the 123rd Air Control Squadron, receives an award from Joseph Reader, the resident agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Agency - Cincinnati district office, during a ceremony Sept. 13, 2023 in Blue Ash, Ohio. The award recognized the 123rd's contributions to the Cincinnati DEA's drug takeback program, which resulted in removing more than 800 pounds of prescription drugs from local communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)

