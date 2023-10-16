Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    123rd Air Control Squadron receives award from Drug Enforcement Agency [Image 2 of 2]

    123rd Air Control Squadron receives award from Drug Enforcement Agency

    BLUE ASH, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan Moore, commander of the 123rd Air Control Squadron, receives an award from Joseph Reader, the resident agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Agency - Cincinnati district office, during a ceremony Sept. 13, 2023 in Blue Ash, Ohio. The award recognized the 123rd's contributions to the Cincinnati DEA's drug takeback program, which resulted in removing more than 800 pounds of prescription drugs from local communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 123rd Air Control Squadron receives award from Drug Enforcement Agency [Image 2 of 2], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    Cincinnati
    Drug Enforcement Agency
    Ohio Air National Guard
    123rd Air Control Squadron
    178th Wing

