123rd Air Control Squadron receives award from Drug Enforcement Agency

The 123rd Air Control Squadron received an award from the Drug Enforcement Agency during a ceremony Wednesday in Blue Ash, Ohio.



The award recognized the 123rd's contributions to the DEA's National Drug Take Back program, which resulted in removing more than 800 pounds of prescription drugs from local communities.



“This program stops overdoses and addiction,” said Joseph Reader, the resident agent in charge of the DEA Cincinnati district office. “We’re not a large scale organization for logistical support and the 123rd fits that bill for us. We’re able to rely on their unique expertise, which makes the entire process work smoothly.”



The 123rd ACS has provided support to the DEA Cincinnati district office for more than four years.



“At our essence, we are a community organization,” said Col. Bryan Moore, Commander of the 123rd ACS. “Our mission in the Air National Guard is to the nation and the state and our local community, and we can play a part in removing those drugs with the potential to be abused from the streets, and this program plays a key role in lessening the opioid epidemic facing our communities.”



“You feel like you’re making a difference in helping your community,” said Master Sgt. Todd Bryant, support superintendent for the 123rd ACS. “We’re all citizen airmen and this is just another thing we do within the National Guard to give back to our community.”



The National Prescription Drug Take Back program aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

