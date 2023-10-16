Sergeant Eric N. Miller, musician, executes “ eyes right” during the Ceremonial Drill School evaluation at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Oct 12, 2023. During the three week course, Marines spend countless hours perfecting drill movements to ensure that every Tuesday Sunset Parade and Friday Evening Parade is flawless. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 09:38
|Photo ID:
|8075415
|VIRIN:
|231013-M-DT244-1110
|Resolution:
|6338x4898
|Size:
|13.34 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ceremonial Drill School Evaluation [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
