Corporal Michael R. Rosie, musician, executes “fix bayonets” during the Ceremonial Drill School evaluation at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Oct 12, 2023. During the three week course, Marines spend countless hours perfecting drill movements to ensure that every Tuesday Sunset Parade and Friday Evening Parade is flawless. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

