    Ceremonial Drill School Evaluation [Image 7 of 8]

    Ceremonial Drill School Evaluation

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Corporal Michael R. Rosie, musician, executes “fix bayonets” during the Ceremonial Drill School evaluation at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Oct 12, 2023. During the three week course, Marines spend countless hours perfecting drill movements to ensure that every Tuesday Sunset Parade and Friday Evening Parade is flawless. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 09:38
    Photo ID: 8075414
    VIRIN: 231013-M-DT244-1136
    Resolution: 6671x5155
    Size: 11.66 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ceremonial Drill School Evaluation [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

