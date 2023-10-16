Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    physical therapist assistant [Image 3 of 3]

    physical therapist assistant

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL. (September, 18, 2023) Janny Rodriguez, a physical therapist assistant at Navy Hospital Jacksonville Physical Therapy Clinic, facilitates passive range of motion and soft tissue mobilization to help strengthen patient, Naval Aircrewman -Tactical Helicopter Peyton Robinson. Rodriguez. A native of Havana, Cuba, says, “patients have to put in consistent work to help with recovery.” Physical Therapy Month highlights the role of physical therapy professionals in helping people get moving. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, physical therapist assistant [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    recovery
    physical therapy
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    strengthen patient

