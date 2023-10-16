JACKSONVILLE, FL. (September, 18, 2023) Janny Rodriguez, a physical therapist assistant at Navy Hospital Jacksonville Physical Therapy Clinic, facilitates passive range of motion and soft tissue mobilization to help strengthen patient, Naval Aircrewman -Tactical Helicopter Peyton Robinson. Rodriguez. A native of Havana, Cuba, says, “patients have to put in consistent work to help with recovery.” Physical Therapy Month highlights the role of physical therapy professionals in helping people get moving. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 09:19
|Photo ID:
|8075384
|VIRIN:
|230918-N-QA097-1002
|Resolution:
|4712x6168
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, physical therapist assistant [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
