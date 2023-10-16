SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 16, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Joseph Roke, from Clayton, North Carolina, signals an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 as it lifts off from the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the South China Sea, Oct. 16. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 07:18 Photo ID: 8075275 VIRIN: 231016-N-UA460-1356 Resolution: 5975x4170 Size: 1.08 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Cross-Deck Landings with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.