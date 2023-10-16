Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Cross-Deck Landings with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Cross-Deck Landings with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 16, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Joseph Roke, from Clayton, North Carolina, signals an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 as it lifts off from the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the South China Sea, Oct. 16. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    VIRIN: 231016-N-UA460-1356
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    JMSDF
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    HSM-37
    CTF 71

