USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Cross-Deck Landings with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 16, 2023) – Ensign Arianna Drew, from Carver, Massachusetts, stands watch in the flight deck control tower aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force SH-60K Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the Murasame-class destroyer JS Akebono (DD 108) lands on the flight deck while operating in the South China Sea, Oct. 16. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 07:18
Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
